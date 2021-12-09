Up to 2 feet of snow expected across parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Anchorage will struggle to see much in the way of measurable snowfall through the evening, the same can’t be said for the rest of Southcentral. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are posted for the Kenai and Prince William Sound ahead of a strong low. The low which has already prompted hurricane force wind warnings for the Aleutians, is leading to some areas in the Aleutians seeing gusts upwards of 70 mph. As this storm continues to move to the east, it will bring with it winds, reduced visiblity and significant snow to Southcentral.

The main track of the low remains well to our south, this will keep Anchorage and the valley dry for most if not all of the event. While some snow showers are possible, if we see anything it’ll amount to less than an inch of snow. It’s a different story for the Kenai and Prince William Sound, where up to 2 feet of snow is possible. Lighter snowfall totals form 6 to 10 inches will fall across the western Kenai, while the heavier snow builds in through Turnagain Pass, Portage Valley, and Whittier. With significant snow expected, visiblities as low as a quarter of a mile is almost a guaranteed. Add in the windy conditions we could see blowing through the passes and at times we could see whiteout conditions.

The heaviest snow is expected to arrive into the afternoon and evening hours before tapering off into Friday. As the system pulls of to the east, it’ll bring widespread heavy snow to Southeast. We dry out from Friday on into the weekend, with bitter cold making a comeback.

It’s possible that by weeks end, we see highs near zero and overnight lows falling well below zero.

Have a safe Thursday!

