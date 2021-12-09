Advertisement

Witnesses: Plane that crashed near Kodiak spiraled downward

The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.
The wreckage of a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kodiak, Alaska that left one man dead.(Photo courtesy Dylan Simard/KMXT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) - A report says witnesses told investigators an amateur-built kit airplane made a steep turn and entered a downward spiral before crashing shortly after take-off from a Kodiak airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary report on the fatal Nov. 7 crash in which the pilot and the sole occupant of the plane died. According to the report, the plane was destined for a remote off-airport landing site.

A friend of the pilot told investigators the intent was to haul gear that would be used for a hunting camp. The report says none of the witnesses who saw the plane spiral downward reported any unusual sounds from the engine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow almost completely blocks the door to Helen Armstrong's home on Diamond Ridge above Homer,...
Snow storm prompts school closures on southern Kenai Peninsula
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly ends mask mandate early
Anchorage police have responded near downtown Anchorage after getting a report of shots fired...
Anchorage police investigating report of shots fired near downtown
Anchorage Police Lights
Teen hospitalized, man charged with attempted murder after Anchorage shooting
A Wasilla couple has had their stolen toys returned.
Wasilla couple recovers their stolen handmade toys

Latest News

Sunshine and blue skies above the Yukon River in June 2020.
‘Utter collapse’: Alaska’s congressional delegation hears impacts of salmon failures
Merrill Field emergency landing
Merrill Field emergency plane landing
Anchorage shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after Anchorage shooting
Army Alaska soldier during training exercise
Inside the Gates: Armed Services YMCA of Alaska needs your help to brighten the holiday for service members