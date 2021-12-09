Witnesses: Plane that crashed near Kodiak spiraled downward

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) - A report says witnesses told investigators an amateur-built kit airplane made a steep turn and entered a downward spiral before crashing shortly after take-off from a Kodiak airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary report on the fatal Nov. 7 crash in which the pilot and the sole occupant of the plane died. According to the report, the plane was destined for a remote off-airport landing site.

A friend of the pilot told investigators the intent was to haul gear that would be used for a hunting camp. The report says none of the witnesses who saw the plane spiral downward reported any unusual sounds from the engine.

