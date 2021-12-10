Alaska Permanent Fund board of trustees removes executive director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The board of trustees for the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. has removed Executive Director Angela Rodell.

On Thursday, the corporation posted a press release to its website advertising that the board of trustees is searching for a new executive director. The press release noted that the move came after the board had completed an annual evaluation of the executive director.

“The Board of Trustees of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation have decided to undertake a search for a new executive director to lead the Permanent Fund in its continued growth and evolving role in support of Alaska,” the release states.

“The Board is grateful for Director Rodell’s service and engagement during her tenure and wishes her well,” it continues.

The reason for removing Rodell was not included in the statement.

While the board searchers for Rodell’s replacement, Chief Financial Officer Valerie Mertz has been tapped to serve as acting executive director.

“The Board has complete confidence in her ability to manage the Corporation and the Fund during this transition,” the release states.

Rodell was selected to lead the corporation by the board of trustees in 2015. According to the corporation’s website, the fund has grown by more than 50% since she became the chief executive officer. She previously also served on the board of trustees as a cabinet member.

Mertz has served as the chief financial officer since 2012.

