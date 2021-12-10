Advertisement

Bitter cold returns this weekend

As snow comes to an end, colder air oozes into Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures remained elevated through the night, as winds stayed with us. This helped mix in warmer air at the surface and keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 20s through the overnight hours. While winds will still be with us through the day, they will gradually die down leading to the return to colder conditions.

Some areas of Southcentral will still see snow, with 2 to 4 inches of additional accumulation looking likely from the Kenai to Prince William Sound. As the accompanying low pulls of to the southeast, we’ll see snow come to an end into the evening, with colder air to follow.

Highs this weekend fall down near 0 degrees, with subzero lows making a return to the region. We’ve seen fairly mild temperatures for December, so this cold will be biting at times. The coldest locations look to be the Mat-Su Valley and Copper River Basin. While quiet weather will remain with us, if you’re heading into the backcountry take note that avalance concerns will still be with us. It will take some time for the snow to settle, so extreme caution is warranted if you have any winter activities planned for the weekend in the mountains.

While Southcentral enjoys the return of the deep freeze, Southeast will still hold onto more snow showers through the weekend. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow is likely, with the snow tapering off by Sunday. As the snow ends, cold air spills back into the region. This will likely be the coldest air of the season for the panhandle, as highs Monday will be in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

