Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

