Christmas Adopt-A-Box program gets underway in Mat-Su

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a busy morning at Frontline Mission in Wasilla on Thursday—volunteers handed out the weekly food bags and hot meals they provide the community every Thursday and Friday—but it was also unloading day as a Three Bears truck backed up to the door of the recreational room to drop off a food order for the Christmas Adopt-A-Box program.

Adopt-A-Box is a Christmas program designed for anybody in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough who needs a little extra help feeding their family a traditional holiday meal. The boxes include all the trimmings for a Christmas dinner such as a turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes.

“All these elements that go into making a Christmas dinner, Frontline Mission brings that together for Christmas Adopt-A-Box and makes those available to individuals in the community who sign up and say ‘I need a little bit of help this Christmas season,’” managing director Matthew Sheets said.

Sheets has been with Frontline Mission for two and a half years and says this will be his third year helping to assemble the Adopt-A-Boxes. Sheets and Frontline Mission also served free community Thanksgiving dinners earlier this year at the Menard Sports Center.

While Frontline’s mission remains committed to serving those less fortunate in Wasilla, Sheets says they do need continued support from the community. There are several volunteer opportunities that anyone can sign up for, including opportunities to help with box distribution on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. Volunteers can also sign up or

to prepare food.

Sheets also said people can sponsor a meal with a donation of $10.

“A $10 donation really goes a long ways intro providing a Christmas Adopt-A-Box for a family in need,” Sheets said. “You provide a full-on meal for a whole family. It’s a pretty amazing opportunity.”

Frontline Mission says it plans on providing 300 holiday meals this year. Anyone in need of a box you can sign up by calling 907-357-8600 or submitting a request online. Meals will be available for pickup on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

