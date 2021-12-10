ConocoPhillips Alaska says 2021 was an active year for production

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ConocoPhillips Alaska said that in 2020 they had to pause many projects due to the pandemic. However, 2021 was a year focused on jumping back into production for the state’s largest crude oil producer.

“A very active year as we have gone back to activity after having shut down a lot of activity in 2020 in the height of the early pandemic,” ConocoPhilllips President Erec Isaacson said.

This year the company began restarting projects and saw an average oil price of $71 per barrel.

“This year we started up four drilling rigs. We completed a major project—GMT 2—which will be coming online soon, as well as a major expansion to our alpine facility,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson says that safety was a large concern with the company restarting projects again this year and employees returning back to work after an extended break.

“The concerns was bringing in people that haven’t worked for several months and having them restart activities, because that’s often when people might get injured,” Isaacson said.

Instead, Isaacson says that 2021 turned out to be one of their safest years ever, alongside 2020.

“Because of the pandemic last year, there was a heightened sense of personal awareness, and so we brought that in to the restart of our activities this year. I really do think that that helped,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson said that they plan to keep that concept in mind looking into 2022. He says, keeping their injury rate low is a goal they plan to keep as they move into the new year and prepare to break ground on new projects. Isaacson said that the pending Willow project is expected to bring $10 billion into Alaska and 2,000 into the community.

“You look at multi-seasons of construction, and the people needed to fabricate and build the facility during those years, but then also it’s the long term employment, you know the 300 people that we would have to employ to operate it for the decades of operation after it’s brought online,” Isaacson said.

The start date of Willow is still to be determined.

