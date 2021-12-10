Advertisement

Grace Christian wrestler letter of intent to wrestle in college

Grant Trotter NLI signing
Grant Trotter NLI signing(Paul Salima)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grace Christian School senior Grant Trotter signed his National Letter of Intent over the weekend to wrestle for Montreat College in North Carolina.

Montreat College is a Christian school in North Carolina that is just starting their wrestling program up. Trotter will be among the first classes of wrestlers in the school’s history. While Trotter is excited to help start the program on the mat, he is also ready for the rigors of the classroom.

“They have a good program for cyber security there, which is what I want to pursue and it is a brand new wrestling program so it will be fun to join.” Trotter said.

Trotter currently has a record of 16-6 and wrestles in the 285 pound division. Although Trotter just signed a letter securing his future in the sport, he maintains his focus on the present task at hand and will compete in the region wrestling meet place this weekend and possibly the state meet next weekend.

