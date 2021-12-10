Ice skating now possible at Westchester Lagoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was cold and breezy at Westchester Lagoon Thursday, but that didn’t stop some people from enjoying an afternoon of ice skating.

During the winter, the Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department monitors ice thickness and once the ice grows to at least 12 inches, the city hot mops the ice on local lakes to create an even surface for skaters.

According to the recreation department’s website, the ice at Westchester Lagoon is measuring at 13 inches.

And every Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. during the months of January and February, you can take part in the ConocoPhillips Westchester Lagoon Family Skate event. There will be warming barrels, free hot chocolate, music, and everybody’s favorite skating assist seals.

As for other outdoor skating in Anchorage, the city also maintains ice at Cheney Lake, DeLong Lake, Jewel Lake, and the skating oval at Cuddy Family Midtown Park. Check the department’s website for updates on when those areas are sufficient for skating.

