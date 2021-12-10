Advertisement

Ice skating now possible at Westchester Lagoon

By Peggy McCormack
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:58 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was cold and breezy at Westchester Lagoon Thursday, but that didn’t stop some people from enjoying an afternoon of ice skating.

During the winter, the Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department monitors ice thickness and once the ice grows to at least 12 inches, the city hot mops the ice on local lakes to create an even surface for skaters.

According to the recreation department’s website, the ice at Westchester Lagoon is measuring at 13 inches.

And every Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. during the months of January and February, you can take part in the ConocoPhillips Westchester Lagoon Family Skate event. There will be warming barrels, free hot chocolate, music, and everybody’s favorite skating assist seals.

As for other outdoor skating in Anchorage, the city also maintains ice at Cheney Lake, DeLong Lake, Jewel Lake, and the skating oval at Cuddy Family Midtown Park. Check the department’s website for updates on when those areas are sufficient for skating.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field
TransNorthern plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field, no injuries reported
A fatal car crash closed Tudor Road between Baxter Road and Patterson Street Thursday morning
Man dies from his injuries after collision on Tudor Road
Anchorage Police Lights
Teen hospitalized, man charged with attempted murder after Anchorage shooting
It's no longer mandatory for shoppers to wear masks at the Dimond Center Mall .
Anchorage retailers, residents react to dropping of mask mandate
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly ends mask mandate early

Latest News

Christmas Adopt-A-Box
Adopt-A-Box
Food gets delivered for Adopt-A-Box program
Christmas Adopt-A-Box program gets underway in Mat-Su
Patrick Sullivan is volunteering to keep the Potter Marsh boardwalk free of snow.
One man’s labor of love for his disabled daughter now benefits the community
Night and Day. This unique installation was created by Boston-based artists Donna Dodson and...
Finding joy during the dark winter