Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal car crash closed Tudor Road between Baxter Road and Patterson Street Thursday morning
Man dies from his injuries after collision on Tudor Road
Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field
TransNorthern plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field, no injuries reported
Alaska Permanent Fund board of trustees removes executive director
The Port of Alaska in Anchorage.
Federal claims court sides with Anchorage in lawsuit over Port of Alaska expansion project
Leader of Southeast drug organization sentenced to over 22 years

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
In this Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Mercedes Benz company logo is shown a Mercedes Benz...
Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’