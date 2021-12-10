Advertisement

More school delays on the Kenai Peninsula

By Alaska's News Source Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:17 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Continued winter weather and hazardous road conditions have prompted another round of delayed starts for some schools on the southern and eastern Kenai Peninsula.

Schools in the Seward area and from Ninilchik south will have a two-hour delay on Friday, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced in a press release. This means that morning buses will run two hours later than normal, school times will begin two hours later than normal and all Pre-K sessions are canceled.

If weather and road conditions worsen and necessitate a full school closure, families will be notified by around 7 a.m., the district wrote.

Two-hour delays are in effect for the following southern Peninsula Schools:

  • Chapman School
  • Connections Homeschool
  • Fireweed Academy
  • Homer Flex School
  • Homer High School
  • Homer Middle School
  • Kachemak Selo School
  • McNeil Canyon Elementary School
  • Nikolaevsk School
  • Ninilchik School
  • Paul Banks Elementary School
  • Razdolna School
  • Voznesenka School
  • West Homer Elementary School

Across Kachemak Bay, Nanwalek School, Port Graham School and Susan B. English School will start on a normal schedule.

In the Seward area, the following schools also have a two-hour delay on Friday:

  • Moose Pass School
  • Seward Elementary School
  • Seward High School
  • Seward Middle School

Additionally, the district announced later Thursday evening, Hope School and Cooper Landing School will also be delayed by two hours on Friday.

