Seward’s Jacoby earns a pair of Golden Goggle Awards, adding to monumental year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a historic year, Seward’s standout swimmer Lydia Jacoby was recognized by USA Swimming at the annual Golden Goggle Awards in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, not once, but twice.

The 17-year-old was named Breakout Performer and earned the award for Female Race of the Year after her gold medal performance in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

Seward's Lydia Jacoby poses on the red carpet at USA Swimming's annual Golden Goggle Awards in Miami, Flordia. (Lydia Jacoby)

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s helped me along the way,” Jacoby said in accepting her award. “I met, particularly, (2012 Olympic gold medalist) Jessica Hardy, who I met back in 2016 I think it was. In April this year was the first time that I really realized that I had a good shot of making the Olympic team. I was in California for a TYR Pro meet and I went to see Jessica and she told me that she thought I could take gold in Tokyo and I was like, pfft, no, that’s crazy. So I’d like to say thank you for having so much trust in me.”

Caeleb Dressel, who took home five gold medals in Tokyo, and Katie Ledecky, who added four more medals, were named Male and Female Athlete of the Year, respectively.

Jacoby has had quite the year. In the last six months alone, the 17-year old recorded the fastest time ever for her national age group at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, ultimately becoming the first Alaskan swimmer to qualify for the Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympic Games, Jacoby won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke and was a part of USA’s silver medal performance in the 4x100 medley relay.

After being welcomed back to her proud hometown with a parade, Jacoby rejoined the Seward Seahawks swim program, where she won two individual Alaska state swim titles in November. Four days later, she made her collegiate decision official by signing her national letter of intent to the University of Texas. Since then, she has signed name, image and likeness deals as an endorser for brands like Arena Swimwear and Layla Sleep.

However, the book on her incredible 2021 isn’t finished yet, as she will compete in the FINA World Swimming Championships Dec. 16-21 in Abu Dhabi.

