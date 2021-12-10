Advertisement

Winter storms are in play over Alaska

105 mph gust in Nikolski and 100 mph gust for Akutan Thursday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is on the edge of this current winter storm, other than elevated winds, it remained pretty quiet through the day...not the case over many other areas of the region and state today.

Strong winds blasted through the Aleutians, gusts from 75 to 85 and even higher for some locations. The storm moved into southcentral and southwest Alaska through the day Thursday. It is going to wind down in southcentral Friday, but will continue to impact the northern gulf and southeast panhandle.

