Winter storms are in play over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is on the edge of this current winter storm, other than elevated winds, it remained pretty quiet through the day...not the case over many other areas of the region and state today.

Strong winds blasted through the Aleutians, gusts from 75 to 85 and even higher for some locations. The storm moved into southcentral and southwest Alaska through the day Thursday. It is going to wind down in southcentral Friday, but will continue to impact the northern gulf and southeast panhandle.

