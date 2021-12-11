Alaska reports no new deaths, over 450 new cases of COVID-19 over last two days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported more than 450 additional COVID-19 infections on Friday that occurred over the last two days, but no new deaths of Alaska residents or nonresidents.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services this week returned to reporting new cases of COVID-19 on only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Over the last two days, the department is reporting 228 cases on Thursday and 217 on Friday for a total of 453. There were also eight nonresident cases also recorded over the last two days.

Cases of COVID-19 in Alaska have been in decline since the peak of the Delta variant surge in October. The state reports a 24% decrease in cases over the last week. The department has yet to identify any cases of the omicron variant in Alaska.

Alaska now ranks 35th out of all U.S. states for the rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a statistic which Alaska led the nation in for much of the month of October. The CDC rate for Alaska’s seven-day case rate is community transmission is 176.1.

The downward trend in cases has led some Alaskan communities to begin removing mitigation measures including Nome and Anchorage. Anchorage voted Tuesday to end the mask requirement within the municipality slightly early.

There have been 856 total COVID-19 related deaths of Alaska residents and 30 COVID-19 related deaths reported from nonresidents. There are currently 79 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 of whom require the use of ventilators. There are currently 23 adult Intensive Care Unit beds available statewide and 6.5% of all hospital beds in Alaska are filled with COVID-19 patients.

According to the health department, 56% of Alaskan residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, while 62% of Alaskans over 5 have had at least one dose of vaccine. The rolling average for positive tests is at 4.21%. Health experts say that a positivity rate of 5% or above is indicative of widespread transmission of the virus.

The statewide alert level remains high, but nine of the 28 boroughs and census areas in Alaska have an alert level lower than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, the threshold for a high alert level according to the state. The Wrangell city and borough is the only area in the state with a low alert level.

Of the 453 COVID-19 cases reported by the state Friday, 445 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 128

Greater Wasilla area: 37

Fairbanks: 27

Juneau: 25

Hooper Bay: 23

Northwest Arctic Borough: 19 in 4 communities

Greater Palmer area: 17

Eagle River: 15

Ketchikan: 15

Nome Census Area: 14 in 2 communities

Kusilvak Census Area: 11 in 4 communities

Nome: 10

Metlakatla: 8

Soldotna: 8

Bethel Census Area: 7 in 4 communities

Anchor Point: 6

Kenai: 6

Homer: 5

Houston/ Big Lake area: 5

Kodiak: 5

North Pole: 5

Sitka: 5

Bethel: 4

Seward: 4

Chevak: 3

Copper River Census Area: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough North

3 in 2 communities

Kotzebue: 3

Tok: 3

Willow: 3

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula combined: 2 in 2 communities

Delta Junction: 2

Dillingham Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 2 in 2 communities

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2 in 2 communities

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat Boroughs combined: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Mat-Su Borough: 1

Nikiski: 1

Skagway: 1

Utqiagvik: 1

The state also reported eight additional nonresident cases over the last two days. Of those eight, three were in Fairbanks, two were in Anchorage, one was in Kodiak, one in Kenai and another with a location under investigation.

