Anchorage mayor sues Assembly over Chief Equity Officer position

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson has filed a lawsuit against the Anchorage Assembly over the right to hire, dismiss, demote or suspect any individual holding the position of Chief Equity Officer for the Municipality of Anchorage, according to a Friday evening press release.

The press release alleges that members of the assembly have violated the Alaska Constitution and the Anchorage Municipal Charter and infringed on functions that fall under the authority of the executive branch.

During Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson’s tenure as the Acting Mayor of Anchorage, Clifford Armstrong III was appointed as the city’s first ever Chief Equity Officer. In October, Bronson fired Armstrong, who subsequently sued the city. Earlier this week, members of the assembly voted to allow their counsel to join that litigation.

The Bronson administration argues that the ordinance in question, which created the Chief Equity Officer position, is in direct violation of the city’s charter.

“This Assembly has exceeded their authority, and are attempting to take power from the Executive Branch and control personnel matters, which are clearly an administrative function,” Bronson said in Friday’s press release. “I will not cede the authority of the executive branch to the legislative branch; the Assembly does not control both branches of government.”

