Anchorage police investigating shooting in Spenard neighborhood

Anchorage police are investigating a shooting on west 39th Avenue that occurred early Saturday...
Anchorage police are investigating a shooting on west 39th Avenue that occurred early Saturday morning in the Spenard neighborhood.(WLBT)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:59 AM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a shooting on West 39th Avenue that occurred early Saturday morning in the Spenard neighborhood.

Police wrote in a community alert that one person was injured during an 8:16 a.m. altercation inside a residence. Police report that they believe there is no further threat to public safety, but that details remain under investigation. No arrests have been made and officers will maintain a presence as the scene is processed.

“The adult male victim, and one other member of the group, left in a vehicle and then called authorities from a nearby location. Medics transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of a wound to his lower body. At this time the victim is expected to survive,” police wrote. “Police are asking for anyone with surveillance footage of the W 39th area to please contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).”

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

