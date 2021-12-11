Advertisement

A cold weekend over Alaska

Arctic air and north winds combine for wind chill advisories
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air is moving into southcentral Alaska just as the weekend gets underway. Anchorage will see some of its coldest temperatures of the winter so far, with subzero nights starting Saturday night.

A large scale upper level trough is developing and will help plunge mainland communities to sub-zero temperatures.

Cold air advection has begun, meaning the cold, dense air mass is being ushered in by winds, and those winds will make the already cold temperatures feel even colder. Wind chills in northwest areas of the state will be 40 to 50 below. North winds will be especially strong near Gambell. Residents should use caution as winds from the north blow 25 to 40 mph, gusting to 55 mph. Wind chills to 40 below.

Through the weekend, Southeast Alaska will deal with the same storm that just exited southcentral.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal car crash closed Tudor Road between Baxter Road and Patterson Street Thursday morning
Man dies from his injuries after collision on Tudor Road
Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field
TransNorthern plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field, no injuries reported
Alaska Permanent Fund board of trustees removes executive director
The Port of Alaska in Anchorage.
Federal claims court sides with Anchorage in lawsuit over Port of Alaska expansion project
Leader of Southeast drug organization sentenced to over 22 years

Latest News

Snow bath_Dawn_JP 12-10-21
Friday Evening Weather KTUU 12-10-21
Friday, December 10 Morning Weather
Bitter cold returns this weekend
Friday, December 10 Morning Weather
Friday, December 10 Morning Weather
JP_Snow wave riding_Derek Seppilu-12-9-21
Winter storms are in play over Alaska