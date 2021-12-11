A cold weekend over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air is moving into southcentral Alaska just as the weekend gets underway. Anchorage will see some of its coldest temperatures of the winter so far, with subzero nights starting Saturday night.

A large scale upper level trough is developing and will help plunge mainland communities to sub-zero temperatures.

Cold air advection has begun, meaning the cold, dense air mass is being ushered in by winds, and those winds will make the already cold temperatures feel even colder. Wind chills in northwest areas of the state will be 40 to 50 below. North winds will be especially strong near Gambell. Residents should use caution as winds from the north blow 25 to 40 mph, gusting to 55 mph. Wind chills to 40 below.

Through the weekend, Southeast Alaska will deal with the same storm that just exited southcentral.

