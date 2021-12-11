Ellie’s Furcast: Spencer the dog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Animals often times offer the best comfort to those needing a friend. This week, we learn about Spencer the golden retriever, who has been a friend to many. Spencer offers motivation and support to Boston marathon runners every year. No matter the weather, the 12-year-old golden retriever is out there waving his “Boston strong” flag cheering on runners at his usual spot. Now those runners are returning the favor as their four-legged friend battles an aggressive form of cancer.

