Fairbanks curler Vicky Persinger qualifies for the Winter Olympics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fairbanks resident Vicky Persinger and her mixed doubles partner Chris Plys earned a spot in the Winter Olympics after winning an Olympic qualifying match in the Netherlands.

Persinger returned home to Fairbanks to a group of supporters at the airport who were holding signs and welcoming the Olympic qualifier back home on Friday afternoon. On Tuesday Dec. 14, a celebration will take place at the Fairbanks Curling club.

By qualifying for the games, Persinger becomes just the second Alaskan to qualify for the Winter Olympics in curling. The first Alaskan to complete the feat was Jessica Schultz who did it twice in 2006 and 2014, where she finished 8th and 10th respectfully.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to start Feb. 4 and run until Feb. 20th.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.