Family, friends gather to remember 15-year-old killed in shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tara Jones still seeks answers as to why her 15-year-old daughter Shatara Stone died after she was shot three days ago.

A candlelight vigil was held in the Fairview neighborhood mourning the loss of the Bartlett High School sophomore near East 13th Avenue.

“She died for no reason. That bullet should have went through my head, not my baby’s,” Jones cried out. “I tried to perform CPR on her right here,” Jones said. “Right here I tried to save her. I tried.”

Jones joined dozens of family and friends for the memorial service for her daughter.

The intersection of 13th Avenue Denali Street in the Fairview Community is where Anchorage Police claim Odell Branch III fired his gun at Jones’ car, wounding Stone. She died two days later.

“She didn’t want to go like this, but she’s watching out for all you guys, and she loves all you guys,” said Stone’s 9-year-old sister Omajinai Jackson. “She didn’t know this was coming and I know no one did but she still loved all you guys and she wasn’t just my sister, she was my best friend.”

Branch remains in the Anchorage City Jail and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without her. She was right there, and then she was gone,” Jones sobbed.

Jones called for an end to gun violence around the city. Meanwhile, although Stone died, her family said her body remains on life support until her organs can be donated.

