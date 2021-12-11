Advertisement

Nearly all Alaskans who’ve died of COVID-19 had underlying condition, report shows

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:11 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A state of Alaska epidemiology report shows that nearly all of the Alaskans who had died of COVID-19 through September 2021 had some kind of underlying health condition — primarily heart disease.

The epidemiology bulletin, released last week, found that 96% of the Alaskans whose past medical history was available and died in that time period had at least one underlying medical condition associated with higher risk from COVID-19. Of those who suffered COVID-19 related deaths, 79% had between one and three conditions, 20% had four to six underlying conditions, and six patients, or 1%, had seven or more.

Heart disease was by far the leading underlying condition as 325, or 59% of the Alaskans who died from COVID-19 between January of 2020 and September of 2021 had cardiovascular disease, including hypertension. Diabetes mellitus was an existing condition for 31% of the people who died from COVID-19, and 25% had chronic respiratory diseases.

Here’s the representation of specific medical conditions documented in Alaskans who have died from COVID-19.

Underlying Medical ConditionDeaths (%)
Cardiovascular diseases325 (59%)
Diabetes mellitus172 (31%)
Chronic respiratory diseases136 (25%)
Neurologic conditions and neurodevelopmental disabilities130 (24%)
Chronic renal disease116 (22%)
Smoker (current or former)100 (18%)
Immunocompromised state95 (17)
Obesity90 (16%)
Others110 (20%)

“Other” underlying conditions represented include substance use disorders, mental health conditions, chronic liver disease, and pregnancy, the report points out.

The report says that more than two-thirds of Alaska adults are estimated to have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including diabetes, obesity, chronic obstructive lung disease, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and being a current or past smoker.

In 2019, CDC data shows that 111 Alaskans died with diabetes. In 2019 a state public health report found that 7.3% of Alaskans were diagnosed with diabetes, and another 11% with pre-diabetes. A 2019 state health report stated that in 2016, 4.3% of Alaskans self-reported having coronary heart disease, but that it was likely an underestimation due to heart disease often being asymptomatic and undiagnosed.

The current report on COVID-19 deaths in Alaska found that the rate of death was highest among men, older adults and those with underlying conditions. Eighty-two of the deaths, representing 13% of the deaths reviewed at the time, were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

