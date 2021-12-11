Advertisement

‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light pole for days, possibly four days on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021in Aurora, Colo.(Philip B. Poston | Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:20 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days and maybe more, residents of a suburban Denver neighborhood worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched atop a 36-foot (11-meter) utility pole.

Panther stayed put despite efforts by his co-owner, Alexis Soberanis and others to coax him down in Aurora. Neither pleading nor the enticement of food did the trick, Sentinel Colorado reports.

The cat went missing earlier this week and was first spotted atop the police on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s been just like, ‘Put food down and it’ll come down eventually,’” said Aurora resident Jessica Meadows on Friday morning, when the city received its first snow of the season. “That’s not going to happen.”

Meadows said she and other neighbors called Aurora animal control and Xcel Energy for help.

“Everyone says they can’t do anything,” Meadows said.

Standard practice, according to another utility is to give cats time to make their way back down on their own, Sentinel Colorado reported.

News of Panther’s plight reached Aurora Councilmember Curtis Gardner and city officials dispatched a ladder truck Friday afternoo. After getting the truck into place, firefighters rescued the cat. Panther seemed eager to step into a pet carrier.

Kimberly Medina, another Panther co-owner, said he had always been allowed outside.

No more, she said: “Never.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal car crash closed Tudor Road between Baxter Road and Patterson Street Thursday morning
Man dies from his injuries after collision on Tudor Road
Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field
TransNorthern plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field, no injuries reported
Alaska Permanent Fund board of trustees removes executive director
The Port of Alaska in Anchorage.
Federal claims court sides with Anchorage in lawsuit over Port of Alaska expansion project
Leader of Southeast drug organization sentenced to over 22 years

Latest News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland spoke to Alaska's News Source about a planned trip to Alaska and...
Secretary Haaland Alaska interview
Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor Bronson’s vetoes
Colony Christmas kicks off in Palmer
Colony Christmas kicks off in Palmer
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak