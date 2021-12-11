Advertisement

Sky Watch Alaska: Tips for taking better aurora photos

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Though the clouds have been covering much of the state for much of the past week, when the sky clears and the aurora appears it’s nice to get a good photo of the northern lights. Kory Eberhardt, owner of Aurora Pointe and A Taste of Alaska Lodge, has been helping visitors take better photos of auroras. He has a couple simple ways to improve your photos, the first being a tripod.

“A lot of people show up with a very nice, high-end DSLR camera, and they don’t have a tripod. You need the tripod because when photographing the northern lights typically you’re going to do a longer exposure,” said Eberhardt. “When you’re doing longer exposures, any kind of movement will blur your photo, so it’s really sad that people have a thousand-dollar camera and they don’t show up with the $30 tripod that will help them out a lot.”

Eberhardt also talks about taking photos with the camera on your phone. Check out the video for all the details and some fabulous aurora photos!

