Woman uses Christmas money to create comfort bags for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Erin Conlon’s car is packed to the brim. There are plastic bags filled with warm socks, snacks and handwarmers. Conlon calls them comfort bags and they’re meant to help people who are homeless.

It’s becoming a holiday tradition for Conlon that started last year, when COVID-19 dashed her plans to fly back east to spend Christmas with her family.

“I had tickets and everything, and then we made the decision a bit after Thanksgiving that no, we were just going to have to not come home,” she said.

Conlon decided to take the money she would have spent to send presents to her family and use it for something positive in Anchorage.

“So I decided I would take the budget I was going to use, which was about $400 - and I only arrived at that number because that’s my first trip to Costco, that’s how much I spent - and I got 40 bags out of the 400 dollars.”

Inspired by her success, she started a GoFundMe account and eventually raised $2000, which paid for an additional 200 bags.

This year Conlon is at it again, raising money through GoFundMe to continue her community service project. She hit the streets shortly after Thanksgiving looking for people she could help.

“When I pull up to a light and I see someone, I just literally hand it out the window,” she said.

Other times she stops to connect with people holding signs on street corners or huddled behind snow berms in parking lots. She hands them a bag and asks them to stay safe before jogging back to her car.

Conlon doesn’t have a lot of free time, she’s a graduate student and also has a full-time job as a teacher’s assistant at Mountain View Elementary, but she chooses to spend what extra time she does have spreading kindness. She said she plans to make and deliver as many comfort bags as her funding will allow.

