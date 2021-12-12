Arctic temps settle into Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keep the extra layers handy as cold, arctic air continues to move into Southcentral. Temperatures have already dropped into the single digits across the Anchorage metro, with colder locations along the hillside and in Eagle River below zero. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is forecast to drop to near zero Sunday morning. Even though sunshine will be prevalent throughout the day, temperatures will continue to hold near zero all day. Get ready for the coldest night of the young winter season (even though astronomically, it’s not event winter yet) Sunday night as temperatures are forecast to be in the low teens below zero at the airport, and near 20 below zero in those colder locations. You’ll definitely want to make sure those kids are bundled up a the bus stop Monday morning. With such a cold start, we’ll be lucky if the thermometer climbs above zero Monday afternoon. After another night in the low single digits below zero, Tuesday will see an upward tick in temperatures ahead of the next Bering Sea winter storm that move across the southern part of the start for the second half of the week.

