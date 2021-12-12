Advertisement

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:46 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others.

Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle.

The identity of the man who died hasn’t been released, but authorities say he wasn’t breathing after being pulled out of the snow and didn’t survive despite CPR efforts by another skier.

While all of those caught in the avalanche were experienced backcountry skiers, a warning had been issued against skiing in the area, which was just inside the boundaries of Crystal Mountain Resort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field
TransNorthern plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field, no injuries reported
Friends remember Shatara Stone
Family, friends gather to remember 15-year-old killed in shooting
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
A fatal car crash closed Tudor Road between Baxter Road and Patterson Street Thursday morning
Man dies from his injuries after collision on Tudor Road
Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance
Anchorage Assembly overrides all but one of Mayor Bronson’s vetoes

Latest News

State and local officials say dozens are dead after tornadoes are reported in six states this...
Devastation in 6 states after multiple tornadoes
1 dead after avalanche, 5 escape
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Back-to-back: Bryce Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee plans to investigate the removal of Permanent Fund...
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee plans to investigate the ousting of Permanent Fund Corporation Executive Director Angela Rodell