Email complaints scarce before Alaska ballot review

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer last year said the issue his office seemed to be getting the most email about after the 2020 general election was the narrow success of a ballot measure that overhauls Alaska’s election process. A records request by The Associated Press yielded fewer than 20 unique emails that were received by the office with complaints or concerns about the election, only three of which mentioned the measure. A Meyer aide said Thursday it was hard to separate the ways in which Meyer’s office was being contacted, calling the period after the election rough. Meyer called for a review of votes cast on the initiative, saying it was a way to calm questions raised about the validity of election results tied to vote tabulation equipment.

