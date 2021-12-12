Advertisement

Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández dies at 81

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:54 AM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News/CNN) – Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement on the singer’s social media sites.

Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the statement posted to his Facebook and Instagram pages said.

His son, Vicente Fernández Jr., had recently said his father was in “critical condition.”

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer was admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández had said that his father was “delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The singer had been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer, and had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

