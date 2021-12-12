Advertisement

Legislative committee to investigate ousting of Permanent Fund Corporation executive director

(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee plans to investigate the removal of Permanent Fund Corporation Executive Director Angela Rodell.

Committee Vice Chair Rep. Chris Tuck told Alaska’s News Source on Saturday that he was baffled with the decision by the Permanent Fund Corporation board of trustees to remove Rodell following an executive session. Tuck said that he expected the committee to schedule an investigation into the ousting of Rodell at their next meeting.

“Why in the hell would you do that? So that’s the bottom line is why was this done,” Tuck said. “We would like to have an explanation. This does not make any sense at all why she is no longer executive director of the Permanent Fund Corporation and the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee has direct oversight of the Permanent Fund Corporation.”

Tuck said that he had spoken to other members of the committee who share his concern. Tuck said that a meeting was scheduled for next week. In that meeting, he expects to schedule an investigation on the agenda of the following meeting which will take place in January in Juneau.

Tuck noted the increase in $30 billion of the Permanent Fund during Rodell’s tenure as executive director and said he was unaware of any character disputes.

“The public and the legislature has a right to know because highlighting what happened or what didn’t happen will prevent good people from being just terminated with no explanation,” Tuck said. “Things don’t add up so that’s why an investigation is going to be necessary to see what happened.”

