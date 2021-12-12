Advertisement

Merrill Field plans for future growth

A prop engine plane taking off at Merrill Field in Anchorage
A prop engine plane taking off at Merrill Field in Anchorage(Staff)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Exciting upgrades are in the works for Merrill Field in the long term. Airport Manager Ralph Gibbs says he sees a promising future for the downtown airport.

“With some of the CARES money, the (Federal Aviation Administration) allowed us to contract with Hughes Aerospace ... to put in five — not precision but lower weather minimum approaches — into our runways,” Gibbs said.

Those upgrades would mean that if the weather gets bad and there are commercial operators trying to return to Merrill Field, they will be able to fly into the airport at altitudes that are 200 to 300 feet lower than currently allowed and not have to instead land at the Ted Steven’s Anchorage International Airport.

“We’re working on some property acquisitions to facilitate the creation of, an innovation, an aerospace innovation center,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs said Launch Alaska is looking to bring in seven aerospace companies to Merrill Field, including an electric airplane manufacturer. The property Gibbs is looking to acquire is adjacent to the airport that has previously been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Also in 2022, Merrill Field is making improvements to their main runway. Gibbs is also looking toward a possible expansion of the runway, which is an idea that’s been floating around recently between community councils and assembly members. The project would expand the main runway that runs from east to west so that larger planes would be able to land.

One of Anchorage Assembly Member Vice Chair Chris Constant’s concerns was that an underpass would have to be built by the Northway Mall area, or extend it through Fairview Park.

Sharon Chamard, who is the chair of the Fairview Community Council Merrill Field committee said she hopes they get to be involved in the process.

“Our point in the Fairview Community Council is that we just want to be, you know, informed of everything that’s happening. We want to have a, as I said before, a seat at the table so that we can, if it is going to happen, that it happens in a way that benefits as many groups and people as possible and disadvantages as few people as possible,” Chamard said.

Gibbs said he doesn’t see this happening, but if it did he said it wouldn’t be for awhile.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field
TransNorthern plane makes emergency landing at Merrill Field, no injuries reported
Friends remember Shatara Stone
Family, friends gather to remember 15-year-old killed in shooting
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
A fatal car crash closed Tudor Road between Baxter Road and Patterson Street Thursday morning
Man dies from his injuries after collision on Tudor Road
Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance
Anchorage Assembly overrides all but one of Mayor Bronson’s vetoes

Latest News

Legislative committee to investigate ousting of Permanent Fund Corporation executive director
The latest selection of NASA astronaut candidates.
NASA’s latest astronaut candidate list includes 2 with Alaskan connections
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Nearly all Alaskans who’ve died of COVID-19 had underlying condition, report shows
No new deaths, 453 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday
No new COVID-19 deaths, 453 new cases reported Friday