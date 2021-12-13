Anchorage FBI looking for man suspected of bank robbery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Anchorage office are looking for a man suspected to have robbed a bank last Thursday in south Anchorage.
According to a press release, a man described as white with blonde hair, brown eyebrows, green or gray eyes and around 6-foot-2 in height. The FBI office said he has a slim build and likely weighs around 140 pounds.
The FBI office said the man was seen on security camera video entering the Northern Skies Federal Credit Union on O’Malley around 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. The release said he presented a “demand note” to an employee and threatened to use a firearm, before walking out with an undisclosed amount of money.
The FBI said anyone with information relating to the incident can contact the Anchorage office at 907 276-4441 or leave a message online at tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.