Advertisement

Anchorage FBI looking for man suspected of bank robbery

Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber
Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber(Courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Anchorage office are looking for a man suspected to have robbed a bank last Thursday in south Anchorage.

According to a press release, a man described as white with blonde hair, brown eyebrows, green or gray eyes and around 6-foot-2 in height. The FBI office said he has a slim build and likely weighs around 140 pounds.

The FBI office said the man was seen on security camera video entering the Northern Skies Federal Credit Union on O’Malley around 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. The release said he presented a “demand note” to an employee and threatened to use a firearm, before walking out with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber
Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber(Courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The FBI said anyone with information relating to the incident can contact the Anchorage office at 907 276-4441 or leave a message online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South African Krugerrand donated in Salvation Army Red Kettle December 7.
Salvation Army strikes gold again at Wasilla Fred Meyer
Rep. Bryce Edgmon.
Group forms opposing constitutional convention
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Nearly all Alaskans who’ve died of COVID-19 had underlying condition, report shows
Family holds ceremony to pay tribute to a loved one while raising awareness for organ donation
‘There’s sorrow, but yet there’s joy’: Family celebrates mother’s sacrifice while bringing attention to organ donation
Anchorage police are investigating a shooting on West 39th Avenue on Saturday morning.
Anchorage police investigating shooting in Spenard neighborhood

Latest News

Breakfast Club: Salvation Army Alaska Division
Breakfast Club: Salvation Army Alaska
UAA holds in-person graduation
UAA In person graduation
One on One with UAA hockey head coach Matt Shasby
One on One with Matt Shasby UAA hockey head coach
UAA graduates after they received their diplomas
UAA welcomes the return of in-person graduations