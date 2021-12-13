Anchorage FBI looking for man suspected of bank robbery

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Anchorage office are looking for a man suspected to have robbed a bank last Thursday in south Anchorage.

According to a press release, a man described as white with blonde hair, brown eyebrows, green or gray eyes and around 6-foot-2 in height. The FBI office said he has a slim build and likely weighs around 140 pounds.

The FBI office said the man was seen on security camera video entering the Northern Skies Federal Credit Union on O’Malley around 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. The release said he presented a “demand note” to an employee and threatened to use a firearm, before walking out with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber (Courtesy Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The FBI said anyone with information relating to the incident can contact the Anchorage office at 907 276-4441 or leave a message online at tips.fbi.gov.

