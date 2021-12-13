Advertisement

Anchorage Fire Department extinguishes vehicle fire

Anchorage Fire Department logo
Anchorage Fire Department logo (KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department extinguished a van on fire in Midtown on Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd reports that prior to 4 p.m., the department received the report and responded to extinguish the fire.

“It’s a vehicle fire they’re not uncommon in town,” Boyd said. “Units arrived and found a heavily involved vehicle so they extinguished the vehicle.”

Boyd also reported that smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived and that the vehicle was approximately 20 feet from a building.

