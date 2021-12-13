Advertisement

Close call with next winter storm

Cold weather continues
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:38 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gusty winds delivered bitter cold, arctic air into Southcentral on Sunday. Daytime highs occurred early in the day, but much of the daylight hours saw temperatures in the single digits. The strong winds made it feel, however, like was -5 to -15 degrees outside. Clear skies are on tap through the overnight setting the stage for a bitterly cold night. Winds will be the wild card in the forecast, however. If winds calm down, then Anchorage should drop to nearly 10 below Monday morning. Regardless, wind chill values all across Southcentral will make it feel like -10 to -25 in the morning, so bundle up on the way in to work or school.

Our next storm system is spreading a large canopy of clouds across the Bering Sea. Snow will arrive on the west coast mid-day Monday, then spread eastward. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Southwest Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula from 9 a.m. Monday until 9 p.m. Monday night for two to five inches of snow, but winds gusting to 35 mph for several hours will cause reduced visibilities in blowing and drifting snow, creating near whiteout conditions. This storm will generally stay south of Anchorage, although increasing clouds will occur Monday afternoon. Areas from Kodiak to Seward and over to Cordova may see a fluffy inch of snow overnight as this storm system passes through.

The next round of widespread light snow for Anchorage comes with another storm system moving in from the Bering Wednesday night into Thursday.

