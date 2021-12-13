Slow warming trend through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clear skies and calm winds through the night allowed temperatures in Southcentral to bottom out to one of the coldest so far this season. Many areas are anywhere from 5 to 20 below zero, with the potential for morning lows to drop a few more degrees. As the sun rises, we’ll hold on to some sunshine for most of the day, before clouds slowly move back into the region. This comes as another round of snow looks possible through the night.

Even with the snow chance, the low will remain far enough to our south that a warming trend won’t really affect us as much. Light accumulation can be seen through the night, with the only exception being Prince William Sound, where upwards of 10 inches of snow is possible. As the snow quickly exits through the morning hours Tuesday, we’ll see the return to quieter and sunnier conditions.

Highs through Wednesday remain near 10 degrees, with overnight lows in the single digits. The real warming trend comes as we head into the close of the week, as our next winter storm moves in from the west. This storm will track a bit closer to the coast, meaning warmer air will surge back into Southcentral. This will lead to highs climbing into the lower 20s by the weekend and overnight lows in the teens. Despite the warming trend, temperatures will remain fairly seasonal by week’s end.

Meanwhile, Southeast is dealing with a stretch of cold weather. While sunshine and quiet conditions will stick around through the day, a slow warming will arrive in the Panhandle through the week as well. Temperatures will climb into the teens today, with near-freezing numbers and snow by weeks end.

Have a warm Monday!

