AFN kicks off virtual convention marking 50th anniversary of ANCSA

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its annual convention on Monday morning that will be held solely online for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are changes with a virtual convention. Delegates typically hold robust debates before approving resolutions that set the organization’s political priorities for the year ahead.

“Due to the limitations inherent in virtual meetings, AFN will not be voting on resolutions during the convention,” said Jeffry Silverman, an AFN spokesperson, by email. “The 2021 resolutions will be discussed and amended by membership and voted on by the AFN board at our February board meeting.”

Thousands of delegates typically meet in either Anchorage or Fairbanks in October for the convention, but that hasn’t happened since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2021 convention was delayed until December with hopes that it could be held in person. High COVID-19 case rates led to the decision to hold it online.

Typically, there are cultural performances held at the beginning and end of each day. This year, there will be a “Best of Quayana” broadcast online from 6-9 p.m. on Monday.

The convention begins just days before the 50th anniversary of former President Richard Nixon signing the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act into law. The theme of the two-day event is “ANCSA at 50: Empowering Our Future.”

Joe Nelson, co-chair of AFN, said ANCSA to him means land. It has seen close to 44 million acres of land and $1 billion distributed among 12 for-profit Alaska Native corporations.

Alaska Native leaders addressed the convention on Monday to reflect on the impact of ANCSA. Willie Hensley, a former state legislator who was a key figure in its passage, spoke about the landmark and unique agreement.

“There was a sense of elation, but at the same time, we had no idea what the future held,” he said.

Hensley said, in a way, that it was miraculous to see the agreement come together but that it’s not perfect. The Alaska Federation of Natives was a driving force behind it.

“In some ways, the planets were aligned,” said Roy Huhndorf, a former president of Cook Inlet Region Inc. Oil had been discovered in Prudhoe Bay and there needed to be land deals so a pipeline could be built from the North Slope to get the oil to market.

For the future, the panel discussed the need to deal with issues related to subsistence rights, the administration of justice in rural Alaska and education. Last month, the AFN unanimously endorsed an initiative that would see the state recognize Alaska’s tribes.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy addressed the convention earlier in the day and said he would be announcing details of a public safety plan on Tuesday, dealing with domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.

He said there would be administrative orders, task forces and millions of dollars set aside for the “People’s First Initiative.” The governor’s office would not elaborate on any other details of the plan on Monday.

The convention will continue through Tuesday. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will also address the delegates.

