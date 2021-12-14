Anchorage construction company sees 20% less revenue this year due to worker shortage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This has been a challenging year for Treeline Construction in Anchorage when it comes to finding staff.

“This year it’s been, probably by record one of the most significant shortages we’ve seen to date,” said Jason Delong, owner of Treeline Construction.

In the company’s past 30 years of operation, Delong said he has never seen a turnover rate like this before. The company says at the start of the year they had 25% fewer employees than a typical year. Now, they say with winter approaching they have been able to hire more staff but getting projects going has been a struggle all year.

“It’s not finding the project, it’s the demand,” Delong said. “It’s the assigning the project and trying to get it completed.”

The company started offering signing bonuses to encourage people to join their team, Delong said. However, he said keeping staff on board has been a struggle as well.

“A lot of people are seeing postings for other positions in other places that are paying very well,” Delong said. “So, we have people come in, or employees come in who say, ‘Hey, I’d like to maybe take this other position’, and then we are forced with either trying to compensate that, or letting them go. And it’s tough when you’re trying to find people in the first place.”

Despite the lack of employees, Delong says, projects haven’t stopped coming in. They are seeing the same amount of projects as years before. However, this year he says they are having longer wait times for customers.

“When we tell a customer ... they are going to assign a new project, and we tell them, they’re six to 10 weeks out, it’s more like 18 or plus weeks out before we can get to them,” Delong said. “And solely because we don’t have the enough people to get the jobs done.”

Those delays, Delong said, have now left Treeline Construction with a lower revenue this year.

“Probably 20%,” Delong said. “This is probably one of the harder years that I’ve seen out of the construction industry in past years.”

