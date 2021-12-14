Advertisement

Cold through mid-week, then slightly warmer

Storms steer south of the mainland
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Very cold Arctic air has Alaska in a deep freeze. Anchorage saw some of its coldest temperatures across the city than in the past two years.

Anchorage sees a slight chance of snow through Tuesday morning and a better chance of snow later in the week when temperatures begin to warm.

The persistent cold temperatures here in Southcentral Alaska will last at least through Wednesday night.

Wind chills of 40 to 50 below in the northeastern part of the state are prompting wind chill warnings and advisories. The combined winds with subzero readings should call for caution as people are outside.

Southeast Alaska will see the approach of another storm on Tuesday, but the trajectory of the system is expected to keep most of the moisture offshore.

