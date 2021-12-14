Dunleavy proposing grant for Alaska tourism efforts

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he plans to propose as part of his upcoming budget a $5 million grant to support tourism marketing efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

He also plans to propose additional funds to prepare state parks for visitors. He says there have been promising signs on the tourism front and that people are starting to learn to live with the coronavirus, understanding that it is here and that there are steps that can be taken to guard against it.

Dunleavy’s office credited a prior marketing effort with helping draw tourists to Alaska this year.

