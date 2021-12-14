Governor pledges to fund project to rescue Napakiak school at AFN conference

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Speaking at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that full funding would be directed to help keep the school building in the Southwest community of Napakiak safe from an eroding riverbank.

Dunleavy said full funding will be funneled into the project, which he said is to be unveiled in the state budget at a later time.

“We need to move the school, we need to rebuild the school to ensure that the kids in Napakiak are going to have a school building that they can go to that will be safe for years to come,” the governor said in front of an online audience. The two-day conference is being livestreamed, instead of being hosted at a public venue, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The William Miller Memorial School in Napakiak, just a handful of miles downstream from Bethel, is under threat from the eroding shoreline of the Kuskokwim River. Dunleavy said it’s currently ranked as one of the highest priority schools in the state to be replaced.

Dunleavy also commended the state’s continuing efforts at tribal compacting with Native communities, which would give villages and tribal entities more control of their school systems.

“The idea is by doing this, we are going to hope we’ll get better outcomes for our kids, and will set them on a trajectory to ensure a positive future,” Dunleavy said. “I know how important education is to all of this, I know how important our schools are to all of us.”

Michael Johnson, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development, advocated for tribal compacting with several key points, all focusing on the moral imperative behind it.

“Results demand we do this,” Johnson said. “The achievement gap is tragic. Far too many students find themselves on the wrong side of the achievement gap.”

Dr. Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, also spoke at the conference Tuesday, emphasizing the power of education to change lives for children in rural communities.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.