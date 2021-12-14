Postal carriers prepare for busiest week of the year as Christmas shipping deadlines loom

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The holiday season is here, and shipping deadlines are fast approaching for the three major shipping carriers: the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx. Shipping from Alaska always adds time, so some deadlines have already passed, but there’s still time to ship off those last-second gifts.

“Our busiest mailing and delivery week is this week, Dec. 13-18, and we expect to deliver more than 700,000 packages during that week here in Alaska,” said USPS Alaska Customer Relations Manager Melissa Medeiros over the phone Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service cutoff for retail ground shipping in the Lower 48 is Dec. 15, and Dec. 2 for Alaska. While the ground shipping option has passed for Alaskans, the deadline for Frist Class and Priority mail is Dec. 18, and Priority Mail Express has to be shipped by Dec 21.

“Obviously the earlier you ship the more shipping options you’re going to have,” Medeiros said. “Those dates are rolling up on us very quickly. So I would say the sooner you get yourself down to the post office, the better chance you have at your mail getting there for Christmas.”

She added that they’ve extended Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to noon at the Muldoon, Russian Jack, Lake Otis, Huffman, Sand Lake branches.

Dec. 15 is the final day for Alaskans to send via FedEx ground. For those shipping the week of Christmas, FedEx Express has options with deadlines throughout the week. The company’s holiday deadlines for FedEx Express do not specify if it’s the same for Alaska.

Those interested in using UPS can get a shipping estimate on their website and find out how much it will cost and when it will arrive at its destination.

Medeiros added that the 2020 holiday season set a new record for the U.S. Postal Service.

“We saw more than a billion packages delivered and we are definitely anticipating another busy season this year,” she said.

