Advertisement

Postal carriers prepare for busiest week of the year as Christmas shipping deadlines loom

Christmas shipping deadlines are looming for Alaskans.
Christmas shipping deadlines are looming for Alaskans.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:08 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The holiday season is here, and shipping deadlines are fast approaching for the three major shipping carriers: the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx. Shipping from Alaska always adds time, so some deadlines have already passed, but there’s still time to ship off those last-second gifts.

“Our busiest mailing and delivery week is this week, Dec. 13-18, and we expect to deliver more than 700,000 packages during that week here in Alaska,” said USPS Alaska Customer Relations Manager Melissa Medeiros over the phone Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service cutoff for retail ground shipping in the Lower 48 is Dec. 15, and Dec. 2 for Alaska. While the ground shipping option has passed for Alaskans, the deadline for Frist Class and Priority mail is Dec. 18, and Priority Mail Express has to be shipped by Dec 21.

“Obviously the earlier you ship the more shipping options you’re going to have,” Medeiros said. “Those dates are rolling up on us very quickly. So I would say the sooner you get yourself down to the post office, the better chance you have at your mail getting there for Christmas.”

She added that they’ve extended Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to noon at the Muldoon, Russian Jack, Lake Otis, Huffman, Sand Lake branches.

Dec. 15 is the final day for Alaskans to send via FedEx ground. For those shipping the week of Christmas, FedEx Express has options with deadlines throughout the week. The company’s holiday deadlines for FedEx Express do not specify if it’s the same for Alaska.

Those interested in using UPS can get a shipping estimate on their website and find out how much it will cost and when it will arrive at its destination.

Medeiros added that the 2020 holiday season set a new record for the U.S. Postal Service.

“We saw more than a billion packages delivered and we are definitely anticipating another busy season this year,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South African Krugerrand donated in Salvation Army Red Kettle December 7.
Salvation Army strikes gold again at Wasilla Fred Meyer
Rep. Bryce Edgmon.
Group forms opposing constitutional convention
Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber
Anchorage FBI looking for man suspected of bank robbery
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Nearly all Alaskans who’ve died of COVID-19 had underlying condition, report shows
Family holds ceremony to pay tribute to a loved one while raising awareness for organ donation
‘There’s sorrow, but yet there’s joy’: Family celebrates mother’s sacrifice while bringing attention to organ donation

Latest News

Star the reindeer visits Inlet View Elementary School
Star the reindeer, Santa visit students at Inlet View Elementary School
Alaska's first case of the omicron variant
Alaska's first case of omicron variant identified in Anchorage
New data is available about the threat of a landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm.
‘It’s still significant’: New data reveals Barry Arm landslide’s threat level to Whittier
‘It’s still significant’: New data reveals Barry Arm landslide’s threat level to Whittier
Scientists discuss tsunami threat-level from Barry Arm Landslide