Seasonal conditions return by the end of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow fell through the night across parts of Southcentral as a low pulled through the Gulf of Alaska. While the low stayed well to our south, we were able to see minor accumulation overnight. The quick-moving system has now exited most of Southcentral, with clearer skies already making a return. The only exception is for Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin, where an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow can be expected.

We’ll see another cold day across the region, but a warming trend is just around the corner. A low moving into the Bering Sea will set the stage for our upcoming weather pattern. Ahead of the low, winter weather alerts have already been issued for Western Alaska for gusty winds and accumulating snow. The snow will arrive as early as tonight for Gambell and St. Lawrence and the rest of the coastline through the day Wednesday.

We’ll continue to see plenty of moisture marching east, making its way into Southcentral by Thursday. Accompanying this will be warmer air building back into the region. It’s highly possible that we spend a good chunk of the weekend and next week with highs in the mid 20s and overnight lows in the teens, which is where we should be for this time of the year.

It’s the rollercoaster ride that never seems to end!

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

