Advertisement

Talon Sigurdson of the Anchorage Wolverines commits to play Division I hockey at Arizona State

By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson has announced his commitment to play for Arizona State University. With the announcement, Sigurdson becomes the first ever National Collegiate Athletic Association commitment from the Anchorage Wolverines program.

“It feels pretty good. I mean, it feels like there’s a little weight lifted off my shoulders even, just kind of get the decision out of the way,” Sigurdson said. “I’m happy with it, I’m really excited to go and now I can focus on, keep playing hard and keep playing hockey.”

In 26 games played, Sigurdson has 23 goals and averages over a point a game, catching the eye of the Sun Devils who are currently 9-9-0. Arizona State will also have a brand new facility by the time that Sigurdson gets to play with for the college in the 2023-24 season.

“It’s been kind of a long process, I think,” Sigurdson said. “I got a good amount off attention right off the start and I was just waiting for what the right fit. I didn’t want to rush into it or anything like that and ... I had a really good conversation with the assistant coach at Arizona the first time I talked to him, and I just felt like I made a good personal connection right off the start.”

In an interview with University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey Coach Matt Shasby, the head coach said that the Seawolves would be playing Arizona State during that season, meaning that fans will get the chance to see Sigurdson skate on Alaskan ice even after he leaves for Arizona State.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South African Krugerrand donated in Salvation Army Red Kettle December 7.
Salvation Army strikes gold again at Wasilla Fred Meyer
Rep. Bryce Edgmon.
Group forms opposing constitutional convention
Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber
Anchorage FBI looking for man suspected of bank robbery
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Nearly all Alaskans who’ve died of COVID-19 had underlying condition, report shows
Family holds ceremony to pay tribute to a loved one while raising awareness for organ donation
‘There’s sorrow, but yet there’s joy’: Family celebrates mother’s sacrifice while bringing attention to organ donation

Latest News

Alaska's News Source talks with UAA head hockey coach Matt Shasby.
One-on-One: UAA’s Matt Shasby sits down with Sports Director Jordan Rodenberger to discuss the state of Seawolf hockey
Region IV wrestling tournament
Region IV wrestlers punch their ticket to the state tournament
One on One with UAA hockey head coach Matt Shasby
One on one with Matt Shasby, UAA hockey's head coach
Alex Gomez of the NAHL's New Mexico Ice Wolves becomes the first player to sign to UAA hockey...
New Era: UAA hockey signs first player since reinstatement