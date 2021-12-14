Talon Sigurdson of the Anchorage Wolverines commits to play Division I hockey at Arizona State

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson has announced his commitment to play for Arizona State University. With the announcement, Sigurdson becomes the first ever National Collegiate Athletic Association commitment from the Anchorage Wolverines program.

“It feels pretty good. I mean, it feels like there’s a little weight lifted off my shoulders even, just kind of get the decision out of the way,” Sigurdson said. “I’m happy with it, I’m really excited to go and now I can focus on, keep playing hard and keep playing hockey.”

In 26 games played, Sigurdson has 23 goals and averages over a point a game, catching the eye of the Sun Devils who are currently 9-9-0. Arizona State will also have a brand new facility by the time that Sigurdson gets to play with for the college in the 2023-24 season.

“It’s been kind of a long process, I think,” Sigurdson said. “I got a good amount off attention right off the start and I was just waiting for what the right fit. I didn’t want to rush into it or anything like that and ... I had a really good conversation with the assistant coach at Arizona the first time I talked to him, and I just felt like I made a good personal connection right off the start.”

In an interview with University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey Coach Matt Shasby, the head coach said that the Seawolves would be playing Arizona State during that season, meaning that fans will get the chance to see Sigurdson skate on Alaskan ice even after he leaves for Arizona State.

