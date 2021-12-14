Advertisement

Telling Alaska’s Story: Visit from Star the reindeer, Santa is annual tradition for students at Inlet View Elementary

Star the reindeer makes a holiday visit to students at Inlet View Elementary School in...
Star the reindeer makes a holiday visit to students at Inlet View Elementary School in Anchorage, Alaska.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The temperature is hovering near zero but that doesn’t quell the excitement of a group of kindergarteners and first graders rushing out the door of Inlet View Elementary School to see who’s waiting outside. As promised, Albert Whitehead is there with Star, his pet reindeer.

It’s an annual tradition Whitehead has maintained for at least the last decade — introducing Star to the youngest children at the school and bringing Santa along for a surprise visit. Whitehead said he looks forward to it all year.

“But just seeing the kids, their faces light up when they see Star,” he said. “And then Santa Claus suddenly appears — it’s like, oh man, that’s a memory you’ll have forever.”

The visit includes an “inspection” by Santa to make sure Star is in good shape to fly, lest his services be needed on Christmas Eve. Santa explained to the children that Star is his back-up reindeer if Rudolph or Comet get sick. Fortunately, the 5-year-old reindeer passed with flying colors.

Children also had a chance to ask some questions such as: Why are Star’s feet so wide?

Answer: To better stay on top of the snow.

Or: How do reindeer fly?

Answer: They’re magic. On Christmas Eve with Santa Claus, it’s magic.

Maybe that’s all we need to know.

At the end of the visit the excited children ran back inside their warm school, but before they did, they made a promise to Santa. He asked them to be good and kind to each other and left them with a “Ho, ho, ho.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South African Krugerrand donated in Salvation Army Red Kettle December 7.
Salvation Army strikes gold again at Wasilla Fred Meyer
Rep. Bryce Edgmon.
Group forms opposing constitutional convention
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Nearly all Alaskans who’ve died of COVID-19 had underlying condition, report shows
Family holds ceremony to pay tribute to a loved one while raising awareness for organ donation
‘There’s sorrow, but yet there’s joy’: Family celebrates mother’s sacrifice while bringing attention to organ donation
Anchorage police are investigating a shooting on West 39th Avenue on Saturday morning.
Anchorage police investigating shooting in Spenard neighborhood

Latest News

New data is available about the threat of a landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm.
‘It’s still significant’: New data reveals Barry Arm landslide’s threat level to Whittier
‘It’s still significant’: New data reveals Barry Arm landslide’s threat level to Whittier
Scientists discuss tsunami threat-level from Barry Arm Landslide
The Alaska Federation of Natives is holding its second straight convention online, this year,...
AFN 2021 Day 1
The company says at the start of the year they had 25% fewer employees than in a typical year.
Anchorage construction company sees 20% less revenue this year due to worker shortage
Dancers perform at the 2018 AFN conference.
AFN kicks off virtual convention marking 50th anniversary of ANCSA