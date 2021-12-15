Alaska in need of Type O and O-negative blood donations around the holidays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska currently has a need for Type O and Type O-negative blood types, according to the Blood Bank of Alaska.

Each year, one in seven patients at hospitals are in need of blood, according to the bank. And for Karen Jensen, her husband was one of those patients.

“My husband was in emergency three years ago, with an internal bleed and needed four units of blood,” Jensen said. “It was a very dangerous situation, and frightening. And we didn’t understand about the importance of the blood.”

For the past 18 months, in honor of the blood donations that saved her husband’s life, Jensen is paying it forward by donating her own blood.

“After his recovery ... we felt a need to pay back the services, the kindness of people who made those donations that saved my husband,” Jensen said.

In the past year and a half, Jensen has donated her blood four times. Her husband, she said, would like to donate blood, however he is unable to donate due to his medical history. So she said she does it for both of them.

Jensen is a universal blood donor, also known as Type O-negative. Her blood type is able to be given to anyone in need of a transfusion. And during this time of year, her donation is critical, as O-negative blood is the most common given in emergency situations where the person’s blood type is unknown.

“Specifically around the holidays, you do see increased usage of O-positive and O-negative blood types,” said Westley Dahlgren, director of collection and recruitment for the Blood Bank of Alaska.

This year in particular has marked what Dahlgren said he would call a “rapid increase” for O-positive and O-negative usage throughout the state.

Right now, Blood Bank of Alaska says their inventory levels are lower then they would want during this time of year. And keeping their shelves stacked, during the holiday time, is critical to make sure hospitals have the resources they need when the bank is closed.

“We close for Christmas, Christmas weekend. However, the state-wide hospitals do not close,” Dahlgren said. “So they’re consistently needing blood. And so there is that deficit. You know, we are closed. But they do not close.”

Those looking to donate can make an appointment at any of the Blood Bank of Alaska locations.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.