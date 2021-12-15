Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:04 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility
Anchorage mayor directed city water fluoridation to be turned off, and turned back on hours later
New data is available about the threat of a landslide-triggered tsunami from Barry Arm.
‘It’s still significant’: New data reveals Barry Arm landslide’s threat level to Whittier
COVID-19.
First case of COVID-19 omicron variant detected in Anchorage resident
Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a new public safety initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
‘This is really a moral imperative’: Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveils new public safety plan
Anchorage FBI looking for suspected bank robber
Anchorage FBI looking for man suspected of bank robbery

Latest News

Kim Potter is seen on video reacting after she fatally shot Daunte Wright. She said she had...
GRAPHIC: Commander testifies about Potter's training
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
Deadline time for HealthCare.gov coverage that starts Jan. 1
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'