Downtown Safety First program to end in the new year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For at least the last three years, Downtown Safety Ambassadors have responded to thousands of complaints which could also have been handled by the Anchorage Police Department, according to Amanda Moser, executive director of Anchorage Downtown Partnership, LTD. Moser said that’s why her board of directors voted in September to suspend a program called “Safety First “at the end of December.

Safety First was started in 2016 as a way to keep downtown Anchorage both cleaner and safer. The program is specifically for the Downtown Business District, where commercial property owners pay a special assessment to cover the costs of Safety Ambassadors and other services like plowing sidewalks and trash collection.

A call to the Safety First Hot line number will connect people to a dispatcher in the EasyPark office, which in turn, will send a Safety Ambassador to address the problem. But starting Jan. 1, that will change.

“We just aren’t responding to a Safety First hotline of which the calls should have been going to the police department,” Moser said.

Anchorage Community Development Authority Director Mike Robbins said people can still call the hotline number to get security to respond to a problem in an EasyPark garage or facility, but they will no longer dispatch Safety Ambassadors to areas downtown.

Despite the fact that Safety First was founded on the premise that the public could report things like panhandling, public drinking, drug use and suspicious behavior, Moser says those behaviors have gotten out of hand, and Safety Ambassadors aren’t equipped to deal with them. Also, she said, every call handled by a Safety Ambassador is a call that police are unaware of.

“Anchorage Police Department makes its decisions based on data,” Moser said. “So if they have this large number of calls that aren’t part of their data of understanding the challenges that we are seeing downtown, and as they make their staffing decisions and their allocation of resources based on that data, and they’re lacking this big number of calls, that’s going to impact how they distribute their services.”

The Downtown Partnership Board of Directors has asked the mayor to increase services in his 2022 budget.

Moser said they’ve been working with Anchorage police to make the transition smoother. The police department said in a statement they have no plans to make operational changes due to the changes with the Downtown Partnership, although they pointed out that the department has foot patrols downtown as well as officers on bicycles in the summer.

The department said it encourages people to call 911 for emergencies and 311 for issues considered non-emergencies.

