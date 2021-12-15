Gov. Dunleavy introduces 2023 budget proposal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced his proposed budget for the state for fiscal year 2023.

In a livestreamed press conference announcing his budget proposal, Dunleavy was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell and Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner Ryan Anderson.

During a Tuesday press conference, Cockrell and Dunleavy announced the People First initiative as a plan to improve public safety across the state.

“This is really a moral imperative,” Dunleavy said. “We know that this isn’t going to be easy.”

Dunleavy said on Tuesday that more details on the initiative would be released during his budget proposal announcement on Wednesday.

