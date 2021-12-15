Advertisement

Point Hope women charged for hiding drugs internally

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Two women were charged and jailed in Nome after authorities discovered they were concealing drugs internally.

In a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, Point Hope residents Grace Tuzroyluke and Masuk Marcelina Casados-Lane were stopped in Nome after being taken off an Alaska Airlines flight traveling from Anchorage to Kotzebue for “poor behavior.”

After being rebooked on a flight from Nome to Kotzebue, authorities with the Nome Statewide Drug Enforcement unit were granted a search warrant on the two women. After finding nothing on them or in their bags, the unit obtained a second search warrant for an internal body scan of Tuzroyluke.

The scan led to the discovery of cocaine concealed within both women. The release stated that 27.2 grams of cocaine was seized from Casados-Lane and 27.2 grams of cocaine was seized from Tuzroyluke. According to troopers, the combined total of 86 grams was worth $12,900, which troopers said was consistent with narcotic distribution.

Both women were arrested and charged with misconduct involving controlled substances in the third degree and jailed at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center.

