Shooting death of 15-year-old girl now being investigated as homicide, police say

Friends remember Shatara Stone during a vigil on Dec. 10, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Friends remember Shatara Stone during a vigil on Dec. 10, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.(Dave Leval)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the death of a 15-year-old Anchorage girl last week after she was wounded in a shooting, Anchorage police have announced that her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Shatara Stone died from her injuries a few days after suffering gunshot wounds on Dec. 7. Anchorage police arrested 42-year-old Odell Branch III following the report of gunshots near Denali Street and East 13th Avenue last Tuesday.

Branch was been initially charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, and is scheduled for a pre-indictment hearing on Dec. 16. In a Wednesday press release, police wrote that “additional charges will be forthcoming.”

A candlelight vigil was hosted in the Fairview neighborhood mourning the loss of Stone on Dec. 10. Shatara’s mother Tara Jones called for an end to gun violence during an emotional ceremony.

“She died for no reason,” Jones said. “Right here I tried to save her, I tried.”

