State of Alaska announces thousands of unprocessed sexual assault kits have been cleared

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been years in the making, but the backlog of thousands of untested sexual assault examination kits from across Alaska is nearly cleared. Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration recently announced that the final 51 kits have been submitted for the final stages of testing and should be finished by the end of the year.

The backlog of unsubmitted kits was discovered in 2016 after former Gov. Bill Walker’s office requested an inventory review. The state then received $1.09 million in federal grant money from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to help tackle the thousands of sexual assault kits that began compiling in the mid-1990s.

“By going through the backlog of untested rape kits we have the DNA evidence necessary to consider new charges for any of these unsolved crimes,” said Rep. Geran Tarr (D-Anchorage). “And we’re also building confidence in our justice system and we know that’s equally important because a lot of times people don’t come forward because they don’t have confidence that the case is going to be prosecuted.”

Tarr said the effort to go through the backlog of rape kits has led to laws being changed, requiring rape kits to be tested within one year. In the past, she said it took two years on average for kits to be tested.

“It’s also really important that all of the DNA is getting into the national database,” Tarr said. “This was a nationwide effort and what we’ve seen across the country is that some of these individuals have committed crimes in multiple locations and it is true we could put DNA from a suspect in Alaska into that database that would lead to criminal prosecution in another state.”

So far, the effort to go through untested rape kits has led to two arrests. The first was Carmen Perzechino Jr, convicted of kidnapping a woman from a bar in 2001 and sexually assaulting her. The second was Ketchikan’s Michael J. Williams, stemming from a 1993 rape case at the Ketchikan High School Baseball fields.

According to a press release from the state, 98% of the previously untested 2,493 sexual assault examination kits have now been tested. Fifty-one are still in the final stages of testing, but the state expects the project to be complete by Dec. 31.

“We’ve put in place internal steps to prevent this kind of backlog from ever happening again and added resources to the State crime lab to ensure every kit is tested within 90 days or sooner,” Dunleavy said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.